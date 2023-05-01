Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41,944 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $329,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $98,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $552,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,059.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $329,947.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $53.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.60. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 22.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.