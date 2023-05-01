Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,453 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,978 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 31,014,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,863 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,869,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,846 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,216,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,319 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

SWN opened at $5.19 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 60.21%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

