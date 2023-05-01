Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,323 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 19.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZIM shares. Barclays downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $17.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $71.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.18. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 87.07% and a net margin of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $6.40 dividend. This represents a $25.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 149.97%. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.74%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.