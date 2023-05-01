Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.82 on Monday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

