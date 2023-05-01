Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Saia by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total transaction of $1,542,720.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $297.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.52. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $306.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.96.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.25.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

