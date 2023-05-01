Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 11,770 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,079,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,796,000 after purchasing an additional 760,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NiSource by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,023,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,315,000 after purchasing an additional 590,623 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in NiSource by 48.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,991,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,417 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

NiSource Stock Down 0.3 %

NI stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

