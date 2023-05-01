Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,334 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.11 on Monday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.56 and a one year high of $100.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.84.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

