Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,385 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 32,063 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $258,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,711 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.12.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,630 shares of company stock worth $10,363,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN opened at $53.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $132.81.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

