Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,678,000 after purchasing an additional 751,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,148,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,395,000 after purchasing an additional 147,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB opened at $33.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $48.76.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

