Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,629,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $49.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

