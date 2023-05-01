Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 565.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SXI. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Standex International Stock Performance

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,149.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,149.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $122.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $79.02 and a 52-week high of $124.14.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.48%.

About Standex International

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Further Reading

