Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMF opened at $57.22 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

