Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $605,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $452.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

