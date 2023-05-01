Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 124.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,575,000 after purchasing an additional 609,934 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 29.5% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,148,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,251,000 after purchasing an additional 489,970 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth about $27,553,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $24,201,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of RBA opened at $57.19 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.23.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

