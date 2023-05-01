Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25,741 shares during the period.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LGOV stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40.

About First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

