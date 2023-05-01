Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,542,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 824.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 200,147 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Invesco Global Water ETF stock opened at $35.15 on Monday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $281.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Global Water ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

