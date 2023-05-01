Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $356,000 Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,418,000 after buying an additional 656,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after buying an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,941,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,126,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,015 shares of company stock worth $1,132,393 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.0 %

Several research analysts have commented on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

Shares of AMN opened at $86.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average of $101.61. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.