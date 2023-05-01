Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $360,000 Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,586,383.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,543,023.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.92.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $379.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $425.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.99 and its 200 day moving average is $330.14. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

