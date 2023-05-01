Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $272.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $294.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.08.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.