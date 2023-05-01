Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $326,000 in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NJR. Mizuho raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,579. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $51.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.78 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.98%.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

