Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $343,000 in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,309,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,266,000 after purchasing an additional 241,457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,755,000 after purchasing an additional 511,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,000,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,220,000 after purchasing an additional 197,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO
AGCO Price Performance
AGCO stock opened at $123.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.15. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AGCO Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.77%.
AGCO Profile
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGCO (AGCO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.