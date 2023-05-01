Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $343,000 in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,309,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,266,000 after purchasing an additional 241,457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,755,000 after purchasing an additional 511,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,000,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,220,000 after purchasing an additional 197,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

AGCO Price Performance

In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 in the last ninety days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO stock opened at $123.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.15. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.77%.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.