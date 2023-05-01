Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF alerts:

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NURE stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 million, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Profile

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.