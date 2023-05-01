Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 144,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $118.70 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.37 and a 12 month high of $121.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.11. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

