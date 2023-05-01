Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,392 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,526,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5,320,000.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,565,000.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHK opened at $82.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.31. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

