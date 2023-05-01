Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,736 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $45.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

