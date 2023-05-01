Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 363 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,891.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,446,718 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Barclays cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.47.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $597.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

