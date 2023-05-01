Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 422 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $1,590,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PNW opened at $78.46 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.00.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.03%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

