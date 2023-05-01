Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 950 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 13,425.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 103.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 49.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 35.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at $90,326,753.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at $90,326,753.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

DORM stock opened at $86.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.72. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $119.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

About Dorman Products

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.