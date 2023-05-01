Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 7.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 183,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 50,335 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nordstrom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Nordstrom by 56.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 130,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 47,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Nordstrom by 1,224.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JWN stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

