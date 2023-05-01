Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,259,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,523,000 after purchasing an additional 129,343 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,339,000 after purchasing an additional 123,268 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,480,000 after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 420,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 143,058 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $114.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $106,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,994,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

