Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,164 BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Separately, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,197,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XONE opened at $49.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $50.18.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.