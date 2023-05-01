Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:XBJA opened at $23.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

