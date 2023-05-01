Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 90,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 29,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

