Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,183 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Sprott by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 972,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after buying an additional 284,033 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 363,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 41,249 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Sprott by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 196,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 79,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SII opened at $36.02 on Monday. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.94 million, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

Sprott Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

