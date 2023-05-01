Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 800 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EJUL. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,528,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,834,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 371,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 133,144 shares during the period.

Shares of EJUL opened at $23.12 on Monday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00.

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

