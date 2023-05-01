Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $322,000 Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 495,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,403,000 after buying an additional 249,528 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ITT by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITT Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on ITT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $84.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $95.18.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.82 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

