Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $339,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after purchasing an additional 91,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,635,000 after purchasing an additional 89,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of American Tower by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,321,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 19.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,100,000 after acquiring an additional 760,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.88.

NYSE:AMT opened at $204.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.27. The stock has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.