Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,530,800 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 7,766,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,137.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KEYUF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Keyera in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Keyera to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KEYUF opened at $23.54 on Monday. Keyera has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $29.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.