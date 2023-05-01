Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 128,887 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

KOS stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.79.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

KOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set an “add” rating and a $8.94 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

