Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE LW opened at $111.81 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.89.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,583 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,415 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,040 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 699.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,928,000 after acquiring an additional 881,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after acquiring an additional 711,075 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Stories

