Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Landmark Bancorp

In related news, Director Richard Ball purchased 2,255 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,564.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,770.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,130 shares of company stock worth $69,758 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LARK opened at $20.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 17.35%.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

