Landsea Homes (LSEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $425.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.78 million. On average, analysts expect Landsea Homes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Landsea Homes Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $263.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.61.
LSEA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. It has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
