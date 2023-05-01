Landsea Homes (LSEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $425.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.78 million. On average, analysts expect Landsea Homes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Landsea Homes Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $263.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landsea Homes

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Landsea Homes by 4,103.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 210,116 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Landsea Homes by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Landsea Homes by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Landsea Homes by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Landsea Homes by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

LSEA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

About Landsea Homes

(Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. It has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

