Lemonade (LMND) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Lemonade to post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter. Lemonade has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.24. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 116.01%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lemonade to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $29,058.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 28.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 98.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMND shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading

