Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at Robert W. Baird

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.20.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $167.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.96%.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading

