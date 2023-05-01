Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Lindblad Expeditions has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.51 million. On average, analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $176,332.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,681,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,226,300.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,046,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,869,000 after buying an additional 932,572 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 699,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 180,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 114,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 720.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 108,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth $761,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

