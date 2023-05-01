Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $376.38.

NYSE:LIN opened at $369.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $370.54.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Linde by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Linde by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

