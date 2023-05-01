Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $376.38.
Linde Stock Performance
NYSE:LIN opened at $369.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $370.54.
Linde Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.
Insider Transactions at Linde
In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Linde by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Linde by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
About Linde
Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.
