LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIVN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 213.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,324 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LivaNova by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in LivaNova by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LivaNova

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $94,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Stock Up 0.4 %

LIVN stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $79.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

