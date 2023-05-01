Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Livent in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LTHM opened at $21.85 on Monday. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.85.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

