Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 61.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 97.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of L opened at $57.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 7.21%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,163 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

