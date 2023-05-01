Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,444,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,168,450,000 after purchasing an additional 201,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,716,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,468,000 after purchasing an additional 83,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,288,000 after acquiring an additional 40,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,209 shares of company stock worth $1,321,163 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of L stock opened at $57.57 on Monday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Further Reading

